Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Tools From Riverhead Home Depot

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing tools worth hundreds of dollars from a Home Depot on Long Island.

The man stole tools from the store, located at 1550 Old Country Road in Riverhead, at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the Suffolk County Police Department on Monday, April 25.

Police said the tools were valued at about $630.

The suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge pickup truck, SCPD reported.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

