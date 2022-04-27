Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Wrong-Way Driver Killed In Crash At Medford Intersection
Police & Fire

Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Tools From Riverhead Home Depot

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing tools worth hundreds of dollars from a Home Depot on Long Island. Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing tools worth hundreds of dollars from a Home Depot on Long Island.
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing tools worth hundreds of dollars from a Home Depot on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing tools worth hundreds of dollars from a Home Depot on Long Island. Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing tools worth hundreds of dollars from a Home Depot on Long Island.
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing tools worth hundreds of dollars from a Home Depot on Long Island. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing tools worth hundreds of dollars from a Home Depot on Long Island.

The man stole tools from the store, located at 1550 Old Country Road in Riverhead, at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, according to the Suffolk County Police Department on Monday, April 25.

Police said the tools were valued at about $630.

The suspect fled the scene in a red Dodge pickup truck, SCPD reported.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.