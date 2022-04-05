Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing Phone From Commack Store

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing a phone from a Long Island store.
A man stole a Nokia mobile phone, worth about $300, from Target in Commack at about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Monday, April 4.

The store is located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, SCPD said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

