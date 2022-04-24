Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Supervisor At Long Island Drug Manufacturer Sentenced For Theft Of Products
Police & Fire

Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $580 Item At Target In Centereach

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing a vacuum from a Long Island store.
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing a vacuum from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing a Roomba vacuum from a Long Island store.

The man stole the vacuum from Target, located at 265 Pond Path in Centereach, at about 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the vacuum is valued at about $580.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.