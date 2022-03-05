Contact Us
Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $4K Gold Chain From Lake Grove Store

Nicole Valinote
Police have asked the public for help locating a man accused of stealing a gold chain worth about $4,000 from a Long Island store.
The man asked an employee to take the gold chain out of a locked case at Macy's in Lake Grove at about 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the man stole the chain from the store, which is located in the Smith Haven Mall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

