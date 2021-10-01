Contact Us
Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $400 Item From Suffolk County Store

Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a vacuum worth nearly $400 from a Long Island store.
Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a vacuum worth nearly $400 from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, a man entered a Target in Commack and stole a Dyson V8 vacuum, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the Target is located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Suffolk County Police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help identifying and locating the man.

A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

