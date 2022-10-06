Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $3.2K Bicycle From Watermill Home

Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a bicycle, valued at $3,200, from a Long Island home over the summer.

A man burglarized a Watermill home, located on Montauk Highway, on Monday, Aug. 29, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Authorities said the man stole a Cannondale bicycle and a guitar case.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

