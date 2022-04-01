Police Search For Duo Involved In Assault Of 78-Year-Old Man In Copiague

Police have asked the public for help locating two people connected to the assault of a 78-year-old man in a Long Island parking lot.

The incident happened at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, in Copiague, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A suspect assaulted the victim in the parking lot of Spiffy Lube Autocare, which is located at 990 Montauk Highway, and fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon SUV with a black bumper and roof, SCPD reported.

The suspect was described as being a white man, who is between about 30 and 35 years old and about 6 feet tall, with a muscular build, police said.

SCPD said a second suspect, described as a white female with no age description provided, had a verbal altercation with the victim before the assault.

She drove away from the scene in a newer model Mercedes Benz sedan, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

