Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 26-Year-Old Killing In Single-Vehicle Suffolk County Crash
Police & Fire

Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Suffolk County Target

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have asked the public for help locating two people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store.
Police have asked the public for help locating two people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating two people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, a man and woman stole assorted items valued at about $555 from Target, located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.