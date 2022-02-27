Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing Merchandise From Suffolk County Target

Police have asked the public for help locating two people accused of stealing merchandise from a Long Island store.

On Saturday, Feb. 5, a man and woman stole assorted items valued at about $555 from Target, located at 124 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

