Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing Bicycle In West Islip

Nicole Valinote
Police have asked the public for help identifying two people accused of stealing a bicycle outside of a Long Island store.

The incident happened in West Islip at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A woman was driving a light blue SUV when a male passenger, whose age was not identified, got out of the SUV and stole a bicycle outside of 7-Eleven, located at 425 Union Boulevard, SCPD reported.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

