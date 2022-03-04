Contact Us
Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing $800 In Merchandise From Islip Store

Nicole Valinote
Police have asked the public for help locating two people accused of stealing merchandise worth about $800 from a Long Island store.

A man and woman stole assorted cosmetics from Kohl's in Islip shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said the store is located at 2040 Eastbound Sunrise Service Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

