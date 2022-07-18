Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing $460 In Face Creams From Huntington Station Store

Authorities are searching for a man and a woman who are accused of stealing merchandise valued at $460 from a CVS on Long Island.

A man and a woman stole assorted Neutrogena face creams from CVS in Huntington Station at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, according to a report from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers on Monday, July 18.

The store is located at 111 Depot Road, authorities said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

