Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Sites

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Start Of Summer Will Bring Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing $2K In Clothing From Melville Store

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police have asked the public for help locating two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Long Island store.
Police have asked the public for help locating two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Long Island store. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating two men who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Long Island store.

The men stole about $2,820 worth of men’s clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said videos of the incident can be found here and here.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.