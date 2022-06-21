Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing $2K In Clothing From Melville Store

Police have asked the public for help locating two men who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from a Long Island store.

The men stole about $2,820 worth of men’s clothing from Dick's Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road in Melville, at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said videos of the incident can be found here and here.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

