Police Search For Driver Who Fatally Struck Dog In Suffolk County

An investigation is underway after a driver struck and killed a dog on Long Island and left the scene of the crash.

At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, a black sedan struck a 7-year-old German Shepherd after the dog wandered into the street in front of a home on Spar Drive in Mastic Beach, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A witness said the driver did not stop and made a left on Grasmere Drive, police said.

The dog died on the way to the veterinarian's office, SCPD said.

The car was described as being dirty and had dark tinted windows and a loud muffler, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.