Police Looking For Person Who Burglarized LI Business

Police are asking the public for help identifying the person who burglarized a Long Island business.

The incident took place around 1 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 22, in Floral Park Centre, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the owner of Quality Care Auto located at 387 Jericho Turnpike discovered an unknown someone had entered the business by prying open a side door and an interior office was entered after a window air conditioner was pushed in.

The damage was caused to the window and air conditioner unit. No loss was reported.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

All callers will remain anonymous.

