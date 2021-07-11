Police Issue Alert For Missing Long Island Woman

A Long Island woman has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Crystal Patino, age 39, was last seen leaving Nassau University Medical Center on Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, according to Nassau County Police.

She is 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral dress with flip flops and a side handbag.

Detectives request anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

