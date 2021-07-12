Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Woman Wanted For Stealing $450 Item From Suffolk County Store, Police Say
Police & Fire

Police Issue Alert For Missing Long Island 22-Year-Old

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Goldberg
Ryan Goldberg Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A 22-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Ryan Goldberg was last seen in Old Westbury on Fox Hollow Lane, at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, Nassau County Police said.

He is described as being 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts with a gray shirt.

Detectives are seeking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.