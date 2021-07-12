Police Issue Alert For Missing Long Island 22-Year-Old

A 22-year-old Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Ryan Goldberg was last seen in Old Westbury on Fox Hollow Lane, at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, Nassau County Police said.

He is described as being 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing gray shorts with a gray shirt.

Detectives are seeking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.