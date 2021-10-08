Police Issue Alert For Increase In Larcenies At Long Island Fitness Centers

Law enforcement officials on Long Island are cautioning gym-goers not to “weight for it to happen to them” following a recent rise in larcenies from area fitness centers.

The Nassau County Police Department issued an alert following a rise in the number of larcenies being reported at gyms and fitness centers across Long Island.

Police said that valuables have been stolen or removed from locked gym lockers or taken from inside of vehicles parked in the parking lot of some gyms in recent weeks, prompting the alert.

According to police, those going to work out should “bring as little valuables as possible to a fitness premise and keep the keys to your vehicle on your person at all times.”

Other tips to avoid being victimized, from the Nassau County Police Department:

Do not leave your keys/fobs inside your vehicle;

Do not leave your vehicle unlocked;

Do not leave valuables unattended.

Anyone who spots suspicious activities at fitness centers or gyms has been advised to contact the Nassau County Police Department at (516) 573-8800 or by calling 911.

