Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Three Officers Injured In Tussle With Would-Be Thief On Long Island
Police & Fire

Police Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead On Long Island

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The man was found dead at 29 Jerusalem Ave., in Levittown.
The man was found dead at 29 Jerusalem Ave., in Levittown. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police said they are still investigating the cause of a mysterious death on Long Island. 

On Thursday, Dec. 17 at approximately 9:30 a.m. in Levittown, an individual dialed 911 to report an unresponsive man laying on the ground at 29 Jerusalem Ave., according to Nassau County Police. 

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and has since been identified as 64-year-old Francisco Guerra-Duarte. 

An investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.