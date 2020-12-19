Police Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead On Long Island

Police said they are still investigating the cause of a mysterious death on Long Island.

On Thursday, Dec. 17 at approximately 9:30 a.m. in Levittown, an individual dialed 911 to report an unresponsive man laying on the ground at 29 Jerusalem Ave., according to Nassau County Police.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and has since been identified as 64-year-old Francisco Guerra-Duarte.

An investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing.

