Police Investigating After 27-Year-Old Assaulted At Long Island Bar

Nicole Valinote
Nassau County Police said the incident happened at The Living Room Bar located at 432 North Wantagh Ave.
Nassau County Police said the incident happened at The Living Room Bar located at 432 North Wantagh Ave.

Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was assaulted at a Long Island bar.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that the incident happened at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 18 in The Living Room, a bar located at 432 North Wantagh Ave. in Bethpage. 

NCPD said the victim was arguing with an unknown male when the altercation turned physical. The unknown man punched the victim in the face and slashed his forearm with an unknown sharp object, police said. The suspect then left the scene. 

The victim was driven to the hospital by friends to be evaluated, and he called police while he was being treated.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 516-573-6853 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

