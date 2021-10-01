Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police Investigate Serious Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

Zak Failla
West Country Road & Newbridge Road in Hicksville
West Country Road & Newbridge Road in Hicksville Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries sustained during a crash with a driver on Long Island, police said.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, police said that the motorcyclist was driving a 2004 Suzuki in Hicksville on West Country Road near the intersection of Newbridge Road, when he was struck by a 49-year-old man in a 2002 Hyundai Elantra.

Police said that as a result of the collision the motorcyclist suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check.

Investigators noted that the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene to assist police and was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

