Police Investigate Arson At East Farmingdale House

An arson investigation is underway following a fire at a Long Island house.
An unknown person or group of people set a fire in a house that was under construction on Lincoln Avenue in East Farmingdale at about 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, SCPD said.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
