Police & Fire

Police Investigate After Shots Fired At Suffolk County Apartment Complex

River Pointe Apartment Complex in Riverhead
River Pointe Apartment Complex in Riverhead Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public for information after shots were fired in the parking lot of a Long Island apartment complex. 

At about 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, the Riverhead Police Department responded to the River Pointe Apartment Complex, located at 821 East Main St., after receiving reports from residents that there were shots fired in the area. 

Investigators determined that the shots were fired in the western part of the apartment complex, and a vehicle parked in the parking lot was damaged by gunfire, authorities said. 

Police said no injuries were reported. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

