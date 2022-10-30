Police Investigate After Gunshots Fired In Broad Daylight At Occupied Vehicle In Riverhead

Authorities asked the public for information after gunshots were fired at an occupied vehicle on Long Island.

Police responded to a report of gunshots in Riverhead at a location in the area of Doctor's Path north of Northville Turnpike at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Officers learned that gunshots were fired from a moving gray four-door sedan into an occupied and parked vehicle, police said.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500.

