Police In Suffolk County Nab Man On Run For 14 Years After Assaulting Police Officer

After more than a decade, a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a police officer has been apprehended by police investigators on Long Island.

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon, Jr. announced on Wednesday, April 21, that William Segar, who has been a fugitive on the run for 14 years from Monroe County, Florida, has been apprehended following a lengthy search.

According to Toulon, while reviewing outstanding warrants from other Sheriff’s Offices around the country, investigators came across a warrant regarding the assault of a police officer in which the wanted person’s last known address was in Suffolk County.

The investigators then proceeded to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed that the warrant was still active and that Monroe County would extradite the suspect, William Segar, who was living in Asharoken in the Town of Huntington.

At the time of his arrest, Segar, age 56, was wanted on charges that include:

Battery of a law enforcement officer (LEO);

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill an LEO;

Felony resisting arrest with violence;

Domestic battery;

Felony battery;

Criminal mischief with property damage;

Resisting an officer without violence.

Toulon said that investigators were able to track Segar to an old address in Suffolk County. Further review found that he had sold the house and moved, and he was arrested in Northport on Friday, April 16 without incident.

Segar is currently being held by Suffolk County Police pending his extradition to Florida. His arrest came on the same day investigators also arrested Yaphank resident Salvador Rivera, who was also wanted for punching a police officer in the face, biting, and scratching him to avoid arrest.

“Both of these suspects were wanted for assaulting police officers,” Toulon said in a statement. “In one case, the suspect thought he could avoid authorities in Florida by living his life ‘under the radar’ in Suffolk County.

“Our investigators tracked him down and he will be extradited to Florida to face justice after 14 years on the run.”

