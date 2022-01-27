Police In Suffolk County Ask Public For Help Locating Two Missing Teens

Police have asked the public for help locating two missing Long Island teenagers.

The Riverhead Police Department is searching for 13-year-old Maria Mete and 14-year-old Jackeline Carballo.

Both girls left the Little Flower Children and Family Services campus in Wading River together and were seen getting into a dark-colored Subaru with Florida registration plates on Thursday, Jan. 27, authorities said.

The Subaru left the area in an unknown direction.

Police said Maria was recently located in the Glen Cove area after a runaway incident, and she's also known to spend time in the Farmingdale area.

Authorities did not have information about Jackeline's possible destination.

Maria is described as being 5-foot-1 and 140 pounds, with black and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long black jacket, blue jeans, and boots.

Jackeline is described as being 5-foot-3 and 198 pounds, with medium-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants, and a lime green winter hat, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

