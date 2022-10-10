Police In Riverhead Ask Public For Help Locating Missing 16-Year-Old

Police on Long Island asked the public for help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

The Riverhead Town Police Department reported that Jan Luis Caraballo-Gonzalez left the Timothy Hill Children's Ranch, located at 298 Middle Road in Riverhead, at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, and has not returned.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Police said Jan is described as being 6 feet tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to call police at 631-727-4500.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.