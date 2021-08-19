Police Identify 37-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed In Shooting

Police have identified the 37-year-old Long Island man who was killed in a shooting last week.

The Nassau County Police Department reported that Akini Gibbs was shot at about 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

NCPD said Hempstead Police officers responded to California Avenue, where Gibbs was found with multiple gunshot wounds in his residence. The Hempstead man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

