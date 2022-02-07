Police ID Man Found Dead In Suffolk County Wooded Area

Police have identified a 51-year-old man who was found deceased in a wooded area on Long Island as they continue to investigate his cause of death.

The Riverhead Police Department reported on Monday, Feb. 7, that Oscar Patzan-Xiquin was identified as the man found dead in the area of Pulaski Street.

Authorities initially announced that the death investigation was underway on Friday, Feb. 4, police said.

Police said Patzan-Xiquin was originally from Guatemala and most recently was experiencing homelessness in Riverhead.

Authorities said members of the community helped investigators identify Patzan-Xiquin.

The investigation into his cause of death is ongoing pending autopsy results.

Police said preliminary results indicate that Patzan-Xiquin's death was not caused by foul play.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.