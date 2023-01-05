Police ID 18-Year-Old Seriously Injured In Hit-Run Selden Crash

Police identified the person who was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle while riding an electric bicycle on Long Island as an 18-year-old.

The hit-and-run crash happened in Selden at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

SCPD said the teen, now ID'd as Isaac Ramirez, of Selden, was struck by a southbound vehicle while he was riding the bicycle south on Dare Road near 13th Street.

The vehicle then drove away from the scene, traveling south on Dare Road, police reported.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

