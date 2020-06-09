Police: Cop Hospitalized After Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser At Long Island Intersection

A police officer was hospitalized after a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser at a Long Island intersection.

A police officer, while on DWI patrol operating an unmarked radio motor patrol vehicle was driving north on Main Street at Conklin Street in Farmingdale, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6 in Farmingdale, Nassau County Police said.

The officer was making a left turn onto Conklin Street when his vehicle was struck by a 2006 Mini Cooper traveling south on Main Street through the intersection, according to police.

Two police officers were on a separate assignment on the corner of Main Street and Conklin Street at the time, said police.

The officer involved in the crash suffered substantial pain to his neck, back and right knee and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, said police.

The driver of the Mini Cooper, Miles Castro, 31, of East Meadow, exited his vehicle.

As he spoke to officers, it became clear that he exhibited signs of intoxication and was placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Castro was charged with:

driving while intoxicated with previous conviction,

DWI,

assault.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Sept. 6 in Mineola.

