Police Asking Public For Help Locating Dognapper On Long Island

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a man who stole a dog that was tied to a post while his owner was inside a business.

The incident took place around 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 24, in Lakeview, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, an unknown man driving a black BMW SUV parked his vehicle in front of 691 Woodfield Road and approached a Pomeranian mix dog on a leash, secured to the outside of this location.

The man removed the dog and placed it in the passenger rear side of his vehicle. He then left the scene northbound on Woodfield Road, police said.

He is described as approximately 5-foot-9, wearing beige pants, a beige-colored sweater, a puffy beige vest, and a Yankee baseball cap with a long black braid.

When the owner returned and was unable to locate his dog he called the police.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident or if they can identify the man to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-Tips or 5th Squad detectives at 516-573-6553.

All callers will remain anonymous.

