Police Asking For Information Regarding Attempted Burglary At Long Island Jewelry Store

Kathy Reakes
Police are asking the public for help regarding an attempted burglary at Saatchi Jewelry on Long Island.
Police are asking the public for help regarding an attempted burglary at Saatchi Jewelry on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public for help with information regarding an attempted burglary at a Long Island business.

Nassau County Police said the attempted burglary took place at Saatchi Jewelry, around 2 p.m. between Tuesday, Oct. 27, and Tuesday, Nov. 3, in Island Park.

According to detectives, officers responded to 4547 Austin Blvd. for the report of a burglary. After an investigation, it was determined that an unknown suspect entered the vacant commercial store through a hole in the roof. 

Once inside, the suspect attempted to enter the adjacent store, Saatchi Jewelry, by cutting a hole through the wall. The suspect was unable to gain entry and fled the scene without any proceeds, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Burglary to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

