Police Asking For Help Identifying Vehicle Involved In Hit/Run That Left Long Island Woman Dead

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a Long Island woman dead.

The incident took place around 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, March 3 in Hicksville, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, while crossing West John Street at the intersection of Kuhl Avenue, Gladis Bonilla, 54, of Westbury, was struck by a late-model white Toyota Camry that left the scene in an unknown direction.

As a result of the collision, Bonilla suffered multiple trauma injuries and died at the scene, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for an arrest in the case.

Detectives request that anyone with information regarding this incident call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

