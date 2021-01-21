Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Asking For Help Identifying Man Associated With Package Theft At Long Island Apartment

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with larceny.
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with larceny at a Long Island apartment house.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 30, in Mineola.

According to detectives, a resident, who rents an apartment above an Old Country Road storefront, between Geranium Avenue and Juniper Avenue, received an email regarding a package that was delivered to his address. 

The resident, who never received the package, reviewed the building video that showed an unknown man wearing a dark-colored jacket, hooded sweatshirt, red pants, black & white sneakers, and a red baseball hat, entered the lobby of the building and take his package. 

The unknown man was accompanied by a woman who was wearing a dark-colored jacket, red leggings, and red sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

