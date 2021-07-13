Police Ask Public For Help Locating Men Accused Of Using Stolen Credit Card On Long Island

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating men accused of using a stolen credit card at multiple Long Island stores in May.

The stolen credit card was used at stores in Bellport, Middle Island and Patchogue on May 28, the Suffolk County Police Department said. The businesses included the Walmart at 750 Middle Country Road in Middle Island and the Home Depot at 20 Farber Drive in Bellport.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to those who provide information that leads to an arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.