Police Ask Public For Help Locating Man Accused Of Unlawfully Entering Hauppauge Smoothie Shop

Police & Fire

Nicole Valinote
Email me
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of unlawfully entering a smoothie shop on Long Island.
Authorities asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of unlawfully entering a smoothie shop on Long Island.

A man entered the Tropical Smoothie Café in Hauppauge through an unlocked back door at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Suffolk County Police.

Authorities said no proceeds were stolen from the business, which is located at 428 Wheeler Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.  

