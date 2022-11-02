Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Fishing Equipment From Middle Island Walmart
Police & Fire

Police Ask Public For Help Identifying Woman Accused Of Stealing $360 From Patchogue Store

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing $360 from a Long Island business.
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing $360 from a Long Island business. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of stealing about $360 from a Long Island store.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, a woman approached the courtesy desk at King Kullen, located at 440 Sunrise Highway in Patchogue, with a fraudulent Coinstar receipt and received the funds from the cashier, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.