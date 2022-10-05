Police Ask For Help Identifying Man Accused Of Stealing Electronics From North Bellport Store

Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is accused of stealing electronics worth about $300 from a Long Island store over the summer.

A man stole electronics, including a dashboard camera, from BJ's Wholesale Club in North Bellport at about 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to a report from the Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

SCPD said the store is located at 790 Eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

