Police Apprehend Islandia Man Wanted As Fugitive From Justice On Assault Charge

A 32-year-old man who was wanted as a fugitive from justice on multiple charges out of Arizona was apprehended on Long Island.

Tyler Winter, of Islandia, was arrested without incident by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Nov. 28, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office reported that Winter was wanted out of Yavapai County, Arizona, on charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a non-family member.

He was arrested on a local warrant for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said Winter was arraigned as a fugitive from justice, and Yavapai County is set to extradite him.

“Our investigators often work collaboratively with officers from other jurisdictions- both locally and from other states," Suffolk County Sheriff Dr. Errol Toulon Jr. said. "I am proud of the hard work of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Bureau in taking this man into custody and returning him to Arizona where he will answer for his crimes.”

