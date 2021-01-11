Pilot Who Crashed Plane Saved By Firefighters On Long Island

Police are investigating a plane crash that took place near a Long Island roadway in which the pilot was rescued.

The crash took place around 1:05 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 10 near Winding road in Old Bethpage, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, a Highway Patrol officer was on patrol when he observed a small plane descending and appeared to be in distress in the vicinity of Winding Road.

The officer located the wreckage entered the plane and found the pilot pinned in the cockpit, police said.

As Nassau County Emergency Services trucks arrived, the officer relayed the pilot’s condition and the equipment needed for extraction. The cockpit was approximately 10-feet off the ground and the plane was leaking fuel making the scene more difficult, police said.

The pilot was safely removed and was transported to an area hospital. He is listed in stable condition.

The Bethpage and Melville Fire Departments assisted in stabilizing the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

