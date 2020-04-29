Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Photos Released Of Rollerblader Robbing Long Island Dunkin' Donuts

Kathy Reakes
Police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Dunkin' Donuts while wearing roller blades. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Know him? Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for an alleged robbery. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Police are asking for identifying a man wanted for a robbery. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police have released photos of an allegedly armed robber who was wearing rollerblades when he robbed a Long Island Dunkin' Donuts.

The robbery took place around 7:50 p.m., Friday, April 24, at the Dunkin' Donuts on N. Broadway in Hicksville, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, the man wearing rollerblades entered the shop and purchased a cup of coffee.

After purchasing the coffee, the man, while simulating he had a gun under his clothes, demanded that the store clerk give him cash from the register, police said.

After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, the man left the store and was last seen rollerblading southbound on Broadway, police said.

The uninjured clerk described the robber as being 5-foot-10, with a thin build.

He was wearing blue sweatpants, a brown Carhartt jacket, a red beanie cap, a surgical mask, black rubber gloves, and inline roller blades with a bronze chassis, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

