Photos: Red-Tailed Hawk Stuck In Grill Of Truck Saved By Police Officers On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County police officers saved a red-tailed hawk stuck in the grill of a truck. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A red-tailed hawk that was stuck in the front grill of a pickup truck was saved by a police officer on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said the rescue took place around 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, in Freeport.

According to police, two Marine Bureau officers were driving to work in a personal vehicle when they spotted a black Dodge Ram 1500 parked near the intersection of Merrick Road and Buffalo Avenue that had a bird stuck in its front bumper. 

The officers stopped and upon closer inspection realized that it was a red-tailed hawk and that it was still alive. 

The red-tailed hawk after it was saved.

Nassau County Police Department

The officers were able to safely remove the animal and transported it to the Nassau County Police Marine Bureau base located in Bay Park. 

The officers notified the Volunteers for Wildlife, located in Locust Valley. The volunteers came to the base and transported the injured animal back to their location where it is currently being treated for its injuries.

