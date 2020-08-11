Photo Released Of Man Wanted For Grabbing Long Island Girl, Exposing Himself To Her Sister

A photo has been released of a man who allegedly exposed himself to a Long Island 9-year-old girl riding her bicycle before trying to pull her sister’s pants down, police said.

Two sisters, both age 9, riding their bikes in Merrick to and from their Petit Avenue home to their grandmother’s house on Webster Street came across a man at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10 sitting on a bicycle, according to Nassau County Police.

Police said that while riding to her grandmother's home, the man’s first victim saw him sitting on his bike near the intersection intentionally exposing himself to her. The girl proceeded to immediately turn around to alert her parents.

Minutes later, the girl’s sister saw the same man, and as she attempted to pass him, he lunged at her, grabbed her shoulders, stopped her, and attempted to pull her pants down, police said.

The girl shouted and was able to get away, at which point she also rode home to tell her parents.

The suspect, who fled the scene, was described as being in his 20’s, with brown hair.

He was wearing a black shirt, red pants, black sneakers, and a paper mask covering his mouth at the time of the incidents.

His bicycle was described as being black in color with a white stripe and was possibly motorized. He was last seen heading west on Webster Street.

Anyone with information regarding the man has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

