Person Struck, Killed By LIRR Train

A person on the tracks of the Long Island Railroad was hit by a train and killed overnight.

The incident took place around 10:54 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 just east of Mineola, said LIRR officials.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation will determine additional details, LIRR said.

Power was removed and train service was disrupted on a portion of the mainline until approximately 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

