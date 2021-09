Police from the Metro Transportation Authority are investigating a report of a person fatally struck on the tracks on Long Island.

MTA officials said the incident took place around 5 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, near the Wantagh Long Island Rail Road Station.

Train traffic in both directions was stopped for a time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

