Person Struck, Killed by LIRR Train Near Hampton Bays

A person standing on the tracks was struck and killed by a Long Island Railroad Train.

The incident took place near Hampton Bays a little after 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1.

According to the Southampton Police, patrol units responded to the area after receiving a call from the MTA that a pedestrian had been struck by a train.

The train stopped west of Hillstation Road where the person was found dead on the eastbound side of the tracks, police said.

MTA Police responded to the location and are conducting an investigation.

LIRR officials said on Twitter an "unauthorized person on the tracks" was struck by the train near Hampton Bays, delaying service Montauk Branch service in both directions between Speonk and Montauk.

The person has not yet been identified.

Service has since been restored on the LIRR.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

