Person Dies After Jumping From Long Island Rooftop

Kathy Reakes
A person died after jumping off the roof of the Lafayette Terrace in Long Beach. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person was killed after jumping from the roof of a Long Island apartment complex.

The incident took place around 7:28 a.m., Friday, June 4 in Long Beach at the Lafayette Terrace located at 370 West Broadway.

According to the Long Beach Police, the department received several calls that reported an unknown person had jumped from the roof at 370 West Broadway, Sergeant Brett Curtis said.

Upon arrival, officers found a person on the sidewalk adjacent to 370 West Broadway. 

Long Beach Fire Department Medical Personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene, Curtis said.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department Detective Division and appears to be non-criminal at this time.

