Pedestrian Injured During Hit-Run Long Island Crash

The area of the hit-and-run crash in East Rockaway.
The area of the hit-and-run crash in East Rockaway. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police on Long Island are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian.

The crash took place around 8:15 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, in East Rockaway, Nassau County Police said.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, was crossing Main Street near the intersection of Rhame Avenue when she was struck by a black Jeep traveling westbound, according to police.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene, police said.

The victim suffered multiple trauma injuries and was transported by a Nassau County Police Ambulance to a nearby hospital where she is in stable condition.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

