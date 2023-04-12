'Out For Blood': Brentwood Man Stabs, Kills Cousin, Brutally Attacks Girlfriend, DA Says

A Long Island man has been indicted for fatally stabbing his cousin and nearly stabbing his cousin’s girlfriend to death in front of her son, authorities are saying.

Wilson Felipe Andrade-Molina, age 37, of Brentwood faces multiple charges for his alleged role in the two stabbings, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Wednesday, April 12.

According to the DA’s investigation, Andrade-Molina went to his place of employment, Electronic Machine Parts in Hauppauge, early on the morning of Thursday, March 30, where he and his cousin, Miguel Andrade-Cando, both worked as machinists.

Within a few minutes of Andrade-Cando, age 38, arriving for work, Andrade-Molina allegedly fatally stabbed him in the neck.

Authorities say the victim was discovered on the factory floor, face-down in a pool of his own blood by the owner of Electronic Machine Parts.

About 30 minutes after the alleged stabbing, investigators said Andrade-Molina drove to his cousin’s Brentwood home and brutally stabbed his cousin’s girlfriend, Santa Pena, age 46.

Pena’s 21-year-old son was awoken by his mother’s screams.

Andrade-Molina reportedly threatened Pena’s son with the knife when he tried to intervene, continued to stab Pena while she lay on the floor, and then fled to Bay Shore in his car.

Pena is currently in the ICU after suffering surgery on life-threatening injuries including a lacerated liver and punctures to her diaphragm and both lungs.

As of now, no motive for the stabbings has been disclosed.

"This was a senseless, brutal, and very violent crime," said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney of the alleged crime. "We will seek justice for the victims.”

Andrade-Molina is charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree assault

He is currently being held without bail and his next court date is Thursday, May 11.

