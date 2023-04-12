Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: COVID-19: Amityville Nurse Sold Fake Cards, Submitted Bogus Oxy Scripts: DA
Police & Fire

'Out For Blood': Brentwood Man Stabs, Kills Cousin, Brutally Attacks Girlfriend, DA Says

Sophie Grieser
Email me Read More Stories
Brentwood resident Wilson Felipe Andrade-Molina, 37, was indicted on multiple charges for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death, and then attempting to do the same to his cousin's girlfriend, authorities announced on Wednesday, April 12.
Brentwood resident Wilson Felipe Andrade-Molina, 37, was indicted on multiple charges for allegedly stabbing his cousin to death, and then attempting to do the same to his cousin's girlfriend, authorities announced on Wednesday, April 12. Photo Credit: Pexels via cottonbro/Google Maps

A Long Island man has been indicted for fatally stabbing his cousin and nearly stabbing his cousin’s girlfriend to death in front of her son, authorities are saying.

Wilson Felipe Andrade-Molina, age 37, of Brentwood faces multiple charges for his alleged role in the two stabbings, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced on Wednesday, April 12.

According to the DA’s investigation, Andrade-Molina went to his place of employment, Electronic Machine Parts in Hauppauge, early on the morning of Thursday, March 30, where he and his cousin, Miguel Andrade-Cando, both worked as machinists.

Within a few minutes of Andrade-Cando, age 38, arriving for work, Andrade-Molina allegedly fatally stabbed him in the neck.

Authorities say the victim was discovered on the factory floor, face-down in a pool of his own blood by the owner of Electronic Machine Parts.

About 30 minutes after the alleged stabbing, investigators said Andrade-Molina drove to his cousin’s Brentwood home and brutally stabbed his cousin’s girlfriend, Santa Pena, age 46.

Pena’s 21-year-old son was awoken by his mother’s screams.

Andrade-Molina reportedly threatened Pena’s son with the knife when he tried to intervene,  continued to stab Pena while she lay on the floor, and then fled to Bay Shore in his car.

Pena is currently in the ICU after suffering surgery on life-threatening injuries including a lacerated liver and punctures to her diaphragm and both lungs.

As of now, no motive for the stabbings has been disclosed.

"This was a senseless, brutal, and very violent crime," said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney of the alleged crime. "We will seek justice for the victims.”

Andrade-Molina is charged with the following:

  • Second-degree murder
  • Second-degree attempted murder
  • First-degree assault

He is currently being held without bail and his next court date is Thursday, May 11.  

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.