One Teen Killed, Two Others Hospitalized After Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead

A teenager was killed and two other 18-year-olds were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug 6 in the area of Exit 20 in the town of Hempstead.

An 18-year-old driver was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the bridge embankment, state police said.

The driver was injured and taken to Nassau University Medical Center and the front seat passenger, also age 18, was also injured and taken to Winthrop Hospital.

A back seat passenger, also 18 years old, died of injuries at the scene. Neither the gender nor identity of the victim has been released.

This collision is under investigation and state police detectives are asking for witnesses or anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

